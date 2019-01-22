Article

James Hope College records remarkable 100% scores (A* – C Grade) in IGCSE results

True to its stance on academic excellence, James Hope College excelled in the just concluded Cambridge IGCSE examinations, recording 100% (based on A* – C grade) in 14 registered subjects including English language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, ICT and Additional Mathematics.

James Hope College, is one of the educational initiatives under the Jim Ovia Foundation, which offers its students world-class education at a subsidized rate. James Hope College is also supported by an endowment fund and currently has 40% of its students on full scholarship. It is located in the serene environment of Agbor, Delta State.

For more information, visit www.jameshopecollege.edu.ng

