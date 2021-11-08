Join the Play Big Challenge with Infinix

Share your extreme sports clip and win big!

Infinix Nigeria has been making moves that set trends in the smartphone industry, and they’re definitely not stopping now. With a commitment to creating experiences that match the lifestyle of their consumers, they strive to give users new levels of excitement.  

The Note 11 launch didn’t fail to highlight the experience of the new Note 11 with the tag “Play Big’. It was truly fascinating with a display of extreme sports and a bunch of excited participants. The device scores all the points for functionality, power and creativity, being the most powerful smartphone from Infinix’s Note series. The device has surpassed all its predecessors from design to functionality and overall experience.  

Infinix is not settling for the norm with rolling out devices and unveiling, and they don’t want consumers to settle either. The Note11 device is challenging consumers to step out of their comfort zone, refuse to settle for less and play big.  

After an extraordinary launch of the Note 11 device, Infinix invites you to join the Play Big Challenge by participating in extreme sporting activities like Go-karting, Kayaking, Jet skiing, Quad biking, surfing, and horse racing or any other extreme sport that inspires you to play bigger. Simply upload a video of you doing any extreme sport with the hashtags #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11 #Dreambig and stand a chance to win a 500k cash prize. 

Pick an extreme sport of your choice, make a video with it and send in your entries. Follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram and Facebook to get more details on the Play Big Challenge. 

