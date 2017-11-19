Jonathan conceded defeat despite having grounds to dispute Buhari’s victory – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said former President Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat in the 2015 Presidential election despite having substantial grounds to dispute the outcome.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye said this in a message to Jonathan on his 60th birthday.

He added that Jonathan’s government recorded significant achievements, stating that Nigerians will never forget him.

“You (Jonathan) consolidated Nigeria’s democracy by ensuring free and fair elections culminating in the historic presidential ‎election of March 2015, in which you graciously conceded defeat and ‎congratulated your opponent even when there were substantial grounds to dispute the outcome.

“Most importantly, the rule of law and the human rights of Nigerians was greatly respected. For these and many more you have written your name in gold in the hearts of all Nigerians and you will be remembered as one of the greatest leaders of Africa.‎

“‎We miss you and Nigerians will be forever grateful for the period you ‎were in the saddle as the President of Nigeria. We love you and share in every moment of your joy and pains. May the Almighty God continue to ‎protect and guide you in every areas of your life.

“Nigerians will remember that under your ‎administration our economy became the largest and number one in Africa. Nigeria witnessed unprecedented infrastructural development in all areas ‎of the economy. Inflation was at single digits and we had a stable foreign exchange regime,” the party said.