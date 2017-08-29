Just In: ASUU ‘avoids’ meeting with FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has Tuesday, rejected a meeting with the Federal Government.

The meeting was supposed to address the concerns raised in an earlier agreement – which was not fulfilled and led to the strike action.

The sequence of events:

August 14, ASUU embarks on indefinite strike and explains why.

August 16, ASUU and FG hold a meeting to discuss the issues; lawmakers also faulted the strike action, asking the body to dialogue instead.

August 17, FG admits it has not fulfilled its promises.

August 19, ASUU insists FG will meet agreement before it resumes; August 23, ASUU insists no going back.

Now happening…

The Chairman of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi told newsmen that the education body had submitted a proposal to the federal government and is yet to receive a reply from FG, hence, would not attend any meeting with it until the union gets a reply.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige had called the meeting and those expected were the Ministers of Education and Finance, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Mrs Kemi Adeosun respectively, Chairman, National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Samuel Olowookere, in Abuja had read thus, “In furtherance of efforts at resolving the lingering industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, will tomorrow (today) by noon meet with the President and Executive of ASUU.

“Government delegation at the meeting will include Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Chairman National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

“The minister recalled that ASUU had earlier promised during the last meeting held on Thursday, August 17, 2017, to take the offer of the Federal Government back to its members and get back to the Federal Government within a week.

“Senator Chris Ngige calls on ASUU to show good faith as the Federal Government had already demonstrated a commitment to addressing the grievances of the Union.”