Just In: Fayose arrives EFCC office in company of Governor Wike (PHOTOS)

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Peter Ayodele Fayose, minutes ago arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Seen with a bag filled with clothes, he was accompanied to the anti-graft agency’s office by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The former governor had promised to report at the EFCC office at the expiration of his tenure, which came to an end on  Tuesday, following the swearing in of Dr. Kayode Fayemi as the new executive Governor of the south-west state.

