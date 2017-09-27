Just In: Order Buratai to produce Nnamdi Kanu | Lawyers urge court

Lawyers of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have declared him missing.

What happened:

Nnamdi Kanu had disappeared after soldiers allegedly attacked his residence in Abia State.

His younger had lamented that Kanu and his father had not been seen since the attack.

His legal team led by Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor on Wednesday said it has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the suit, his lawyers prayed the court to direct Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai to produce Kanu in court.

“We just filed an application for prerogative order of habeas corpus commanding the Chief of Army Staff to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court,” he said.

The suit added that Kanu was last seen after soldiers, on September 14, invaded the IPOB leaders house in Afara-ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia Abia State, “on a murderous raid, where life and mortar bullets were fired on unarmed and defenseless populace, leaving 28 persons dead and abducting many”.