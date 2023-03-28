Kamal Adisa on Motion Graphics, Cultural Inspiration, and Artistic Expression: A Unique Journey in the Design World

Kamal Adisa on Motion Graphics, Cultural Inspiration, and Artistic Expression: A Unique Journey in the Design World

Art is not sports where you are trying to be faster or stronger than someone else, Art is unique to each person

In motion graphics design, Kamal Adisa is a name that stands out. Born in Nigeria and now based in Brooklyn, New York, Kamal has made a name for himself in the industry, working with some of the most considerable talents in the world. With an eye for design, a passion for video editing, and a keen understanding of motion graphics, Kamal has become known for turning ideas into stunning visual stories. In this interview, we delve into Kamal’s journey, his creative process, and how he manages to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving industry. 

From his early beginnings in Nigeria to his rise to success in RCA Records (an American record label currently owned by Sony Music Entertainment), working for prominent local and international artistes like Wizkid, Doja cat and the likes, Kamal shares his insights and experiences as a motion graphics designer, offering a glimpse into what it takes to make it in one of the most competitive fields in the world of design.

