Kanu Nwankwo launches N1bn lotto for heart surgeries

The veteran footballer, Nwankwo Kanu has launched a lotto to raise funds for the Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF) and help build a specialist cardiac hospital in Abuja.

The KHF lotto, in conjunction with AfroMillonsLotto, offers a jackpot starting at N1 billion.

According to a statement by Kanu, 20 percent of every ticket sold will go directly to KHF to help it continue its work.

The statement said since the launch of the foundation in 2000, it has paid for 538 children to be treated at facilities worldwide.

“We are excited to launch this major fund-raising initiative for the Kanu Heart Foundation and hope people support it by buying tickets, helping us to build a new heart hospital for Nigeria,” Kanu said.

“Not only could people change their own life with the potential to win the jackpot of over N1 billion, they can help to change the lives of other people by supporting our Foundation.”

The first khf.afromillionslotto.com draw is scheduled to hold on October 18.