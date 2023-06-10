Kemi Olunloyo Sparks Outrage with Shocking Claims about Davido’s Son’s Death

Controversial figure and self-proclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has once again ignited a firestorm online with her recent comments about the tragic death of Davido’s first child, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Taking to her official Facebook page on Saturday, June 10, Kemi expressed her dissatisfaction with the false accusations surrounding the Adeleke family’s struggles.

Renowned for her contentious assertions that the Adelekes are plagued by a curse, Kemi Olunloyo alleged that Heidi Korth, the ex-wife of Sina Rambo, and Sophia Momodu, Davido’s baby mama, are on the verge of revealing inside information about the circumstances surrounding Ifeanyi’s untimely demise.

According to Kemi, both Heidi and Sophia are allegedly privy to undisclosed details about the tragic fate of Davido’s three-year-old son, a matter that has remained concealed from the public eye by the family.

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Sophia and Heidi with members of the Adeleke family, Kemi Olunloyo took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter.

Notably, Sophia Momodu has been vocal in her accusations against David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, often referring to him as a deadbeat parent. Meanwhile, Heidi Korth announced her divorce from Adesina Adeleke, also known as Sina Rambo, in December 2022, citing allegations of abuse from both Sina Rambo and his sister.

In her post, Kemi Olunloyo emphasized the prevalence of lies, misinformation, and fake news in Nigeria and hinted at an impending revelation from Sophia Momodu and Heidi Korth regarding the true circumstances surrounding the tragic loss of Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The online community has been left in shock and anticipation, waiting to see if Sophia and Heidi will indeed shed light on the undisclosed details surrounding Ifeanyi’s death, potentially unraveling a chapter of the Adeleke family’s life that has remained hidden from public knowledge.