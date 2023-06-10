Suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele Now Confirmed to be in DSS Custody

In a stunning turn of events, the Department of State Services (DSS) has officially confirmed that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is currently in their custody. The secret police spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, released a statement on Saturday, shedding light on the situation.

According to the statement, “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.” The DSS has urged the public, particularly the media, to exercise caution and discretion when reporting and discussing this matter.

This revelation comes after hours of speculation and conflicting reports regarding Emefiele’s whereabouts. Earlier, the DSS had denied claims that Emefiele was in their custody. However, the latest statement confirms that the former CBN governor is indeed under their watch.

Read also: DSS Denies Custody of Suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

The arrest and detention of such a prominent figure in Nigeria’s financial landscape have sent shockwaves through the nation. As details surrounding the investigation remain undisclosed, speculation and rumors continue to swirl. It is crucial for the public and media to handle this news responsibly, ensuring accuracy and avoiding the spread of misinformation.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Joshua Ononose June 12, 2023

FG Declares ‘Ponmo’ Unsafe, Raises Alarm Over Deadly Virus Outbreak

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued a cautionary statement advising Nigerians to refrain from consuming hides ...

YNaija June 12, 2023

President Tinubu Addresses Nigerians on Democracy Day: Read the Full Speech

Fellow Nigerians, 1. It is exactly three decades today that Nigerians went to the polls to exercise their inalienable right ...

YNaija June 10, 2023

DSS Denies Custody of Suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

In a swift response to the widespread speculation surrounding the status of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central ...

YNaija June 9, 2023

The Electricity Act 2023: What Does It Mean For Nigeria?

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent assent to the Electricity Act 2023 marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy landscape. This ...

YNaija June 7, 2023

E-hailing Drivers in Nigeria Strike Over Low Fares and High Commissions by Uber and Bolt

Rising Fuel Prices and Soaring Spare Part Costs Compound the Challenges Faced by App-Based Transport Workers E-hailing drivers, represented by ...

YNaija June 3, 2023

PDP Initiated Subsidy Removal, Would Have Prioritized Palliatives – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has joined the chorus of criticism directed at President ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail