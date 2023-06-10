Suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele Now Confirmed to be in DSS Custody

In a stunning turn of events, the Department of State Services (DSS) has officially confirmed that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is currently in their custody. The secret police spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, released a statement on Saturday, shedding light on the situation.

According to the statement, “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.” The DSS has urged the public, particularly the media, to exercise caution and discretion when reporting and discussing this matter.

This revelation comes after hours of speculation and conflicting reports regarding Emefiele’s whereabouts. Earlier, the DSS had denied claims that Emefiele was in their custody. However, the latest statement confirms that the former CBN governor is indeed under their watch.

Read also: DSS Denies Custody of Suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

The arrest and detention of such a prominent figure in Nigeria’s financial landscape have sent shockwaves through the nation. As details surrounding the investigation remain undisclosed, speculation and rumors continue to swirl. It is crucial for the public and media to handle this news responsibly, ensuring accuracy and avoiding the spread of misinformation.