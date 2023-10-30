Kenya cancels Visa applications for Africans; Cooking Gas Price May shoot Up To ₦25k for 12.5kg by December – Sahara Energy Reports | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Kenya announces cancellation of visa requirements for Africans

Fire guts Rivers State House of Assembly after threat to impeach governor

Federal government yet to pay ₦79.3 billion peculiar allowances after seven months

FG introduces seven conversion centres for affordable fuel as it launches CNG vehicles

Cooking gas price may shoot up to ₦25k for 12.5kg by December – Sahara Energy reports

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Kenya announces cancellation of visa requirements for Africans

Kenyan President William Ruto announced on October 28 that starting in 2024, Africans with intentions to travel to Kenya will no longer require a visa before entering the country.

He announced this at the Keynote Speech at the Three Basins Climate Change Conference in Brazzaville, Congo.

“By the end of this year, no African will need a visa to enter Kenya. The time has come to understand the importance of doing trade between us,” he said.

Fire guts Rivers State House of Assembly after threat to impeach governor

The Chamber of Rivers State House of Assembly was razed by fire on October 29 after the rumour of the impeachment of Governor Similanayi Fubara spread around the chamber.

Reports reveal that the culprit gained entry into the building at night before setting the place ablaze.

FG is yet to pay ₦79.3 billion peculiar allowances after seven months

Seven months ago, the federal government announced its approval of a peculiar allowance for staff on the Consolidated Public Service Structure (CONPSS), in which payments are still being delayed due to the absence of supplementary funds.

Over 144,000 workers from several agencies and offices are expected to benefit from the peculiar allowance.

The Judicial Service Commission started the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which has announced an ultimatum to the government, requesting the payment of their peculiar allowance as other agencies have received their payments.

FG introduces seven conversion centres for affordable fuel as it launches CNG vehicles

The Federal government, through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) Steering Committee, announced that seven conversion centres have been installed as the country slowly turns away from using petrol-fueled.

Chairman of the Committee, Zacch Adedeji, represented by the CEO of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), stated that creating the CNG conversion centres across Nigeria was a show of President Tinubu’s passion towards leading the country into a modernised economy.

Cooking gas price may shoot up to ₦25k for 12.5kg by December – Sahara Energy reports

Sahara Group Ltd, an international energy giant, has reported that it is possible for cooking gas prices to increase to ₦25,000 by December 2023.

The company pledged to give $1 billion to manufacturing cooking gas, known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The energy giant also stated it was committed to investing in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

According to the Director of Governance and Sustainability at the company, Ejiro Grey, the global giant was creating a five-year scheme to invest $1 billion in LPG.