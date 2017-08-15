Kim Jong-Un ‘ready’ to fire missile at Guam if US threats persist

by Adedotun Michael

The North Korea regime leader, Kim Jong-un has said he will watch the actions of the US before deciding whether to launch missiles towards Guam.

According to KCNA, the North Korea’s official news agency, the leader who received a report from his army on plans to fire missiles towards Guam while inspecting the command of the North’s army on Monday, examined the plan for a long time and discussed it with army officers, said he will watch the actions of the United States before making a decision to fire.

In response to the report, Kim Jong-un ordered the army to be ready to launch should he decide on a military action.

The fierce leader said, “If the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity, testing the self-restraint of the DPRK, the latter will make an important decision as it already declared.”

Kim’s words follows the surge in tensions sprouted last week due to his threat of a strike near Guam – an action the US President Donald Trump warned he would unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea if it did so.

The leader further said, “the US should make the right choice in order to defuse the tensions and prevent the dangerous military conflict on the Korean peninsula”.

Trump has since spoken to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe late Monday to discuss the military options about North Korea.

"President Trump reaffirmed that the United States stands ready to defend and respond to any threat or actions taken by North Korea against the United States or its allies, South Korea and Japan," a White House statement said early Tuesday.