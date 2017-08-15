Nobody is speaking against Nnamdi Kanu who is deceiving Igbos – Okorocha

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said Igbo leaders are not doing enough to stop leader of the

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from deceiving Igbos.

He said this while speaking at the presentation of staff of office and certificate of recognition to traditional rulers on Monday.

He said the Biafra war started with tixic statements and actions similar to what Kanu is doing.

“On IPOB, the cloud is gathering, nobody is talking, even our traditional rulers, pastors and leaders. This is bad for our people. If you will remember vividly that few years ago, during the civil War, it was a similar story,” he said.

“That was how it all started. At that time, we believed that the Ohafia warriors would be able to fight and disseminate the North.”

“Now we are being deceived that IPOB will drive away Nigeria and give us Biafra. Even our Pastors, men of God and some leaders in the rural areas, nobody is speaking out against this action and the song of war is coming gradually like a desert encroachment.

“We fought the war and it was believed that the Igbos would learn from it but they still went ahead and developing the resources of other regions.

“There are five million Igbo living outside the shores of Igbo region. Any form of war will cause the Igbos over three trillion naira loss in properties and assets. No sane person will spread the message of division and war because it does not benefit the Igbo in any way.”