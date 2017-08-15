Trump promises great trade deals for American workers

by Adedotun Michael

President Trump left his vacation home yesterday to visit Washington where he had meetings to improve and organize trade deals and jobs creation to compensate the American pool of workers.

The President who has been magnificent in economic reforms and job creations according to recent polls which proof millions of jobs had been created coupled with a greatly improved economy since the President assumed office as the 45th President of the US, expressed satisfaction at his trade deal meetings in the capital city.

He confidently boasted about the resulting effects of the meetings which was wrapped up Monday night in Washington.

Captioning his eventful day, the President wrote on his twitter handle: “Big day in Washington, D.C., even though White House & Oval Office are being renovated. Great trade deals coming for American workers!”

