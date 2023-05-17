Labour Party Drama: ‘Acting’ Chairman, Lamidi Apapa Embarrassed At Presidential Tribunal Venue

In a display of tension and disagreement, Lamidi Apapa, the ‘acting’ chairman of the Labour Party (LP), caused a stir on Wednesday morning as he arrived at the premises of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja. The tribunal is currently hearing arguments regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections.

The controversy surrounding Apapa’s position stems from a recent ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja, affirming him as the acting national chairman of the party until further court orders.

With this court order in hand, Apapa made his way to the Appeal Court Abuja for the continuation of the pre-hearing sessions of the Presidential Election Tribunal, scheduled to resume on that day. However, upon his arrival, he attempted to occupy the seat reserved for the National Chairman, Julius Abure, leading to resistance and an altercation among party members.

Video footage from the scene captured the tense moments, showing Apapa walking away after being denied the opportunity to take a seat in the Appeal Court.

The Judges presiding over the case, filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against President-elect Bola Tinubu, are led by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

Atiku and Obi initiated the lawsuit to challenge the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th, 2023 presidential election. The proceedings are overseen by a panel of five Justices, including Justices Haruna Tsammani, Stephen Adah, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, and Abbah Mohammed.

The incident at the tribunal highlights the internal conflicts and power struggles within the Labour Party and underscores the significance of the ongoing legal battle concerning the presidential election outcome. As the proceedings continue, observers are keen to see how the tribunal will address the issues raised by Atiku, Obi, and their legal team.