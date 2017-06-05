[The Alausa Blog]: Lagos State suspends NURTW activities in Oshodi indefinitely

The Lagos state government has banned the Oshodi arm of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, N.U.R.T.W indefinitely. The ban is a reaction to the violent clash in Oshodi that led to the death of the leader of Motorcycle Operators’ Association of Lagos State in Oshodi, Alhaji Rasaq Bello popularly known as Hamburger according to reports.

At a news conference addressed by both officials of the State, the police and NURTW at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Anofiu Elegushi said throughout the duration of the suspension order, a team of State Government officials and security personnel would be mandated to oversee and monitor the transport operations within the affected branches to ensure they do not collect any ticket or fees from buses plying the area. The affected branches are LOB A, LOB D, LOB J, Oshodi A, Oshodi B, Oshodi C and Oshodi D.

Elegushi said the suspension order was taken after due consultation with all the relevant stakeholders concerning the crisis, and that it would remain in force until peace returned to the area, adding that the lifting of the ban would only be based on appropriate security reports.

“For the avoidance of doubt, police investigations are ongoing on the said death and all persons found culpable will be prosecuted in line with the dictates of the laws.It is important to also emphasis that all rumour mongering, insinuations and unfounded/unverified facts should be avoided in the sake of peaceful co-existence. Any escalation of the crisis arising from the ban will lead to Government taking sterner actions against the branches where violence is recorded”.

The deceased was murdered Monday, by suspected rival gang members in Shogunle, when violence broke out at the venue of the election primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Lagos State Chairman of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede also said the branch was in support of the decision of the government to suspend all union activities in Oshodi indefinitely.