Donald Trump lashes Sadiq Khan in another tweet

US President, Donald Trump, has again hit the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for saying Londoners should remain calm due to increased police presence.

Khan had said after the attack, “Londoners will see an increased presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed.”

Trump replied, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is no “no reason to be alarmed.”

Donald Trump then tweeted again, after Sadiq Khan’s spokesperson said, “The Mayor of London has more important things to do than to respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed commentary on Saturday night’s London Bridge terror attack.”

