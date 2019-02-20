‘Lara and the Beat’ screens at the Pan African Film Festival

The 2019 Pan African Film Festival came to an end on Monday and it was a celebration of African cinema and movies by Africans in the diaspora, and held in Los Angeles, U.S. Julius Amedume‘s Rattlesnake won the Audience Award for Best Feature, a neo-noir psychological thriller starring Jimmy Jean-Louis (Heroes) and Robinne Lee (Fifty Shades Darker).

On the Nollywood front, Tosin Coker‘s 2018 romantic drama Lara and the Beat was among the movies screened at the festival. According to the schedule of the film festival which held during Black History Month, Lara and the Beat was screened three times. The movie joins Stephanie Linus’ social commentary Dry and Tope Oshin’s Up North to be screened during the celebration of Black History Month in America, and this is further indicative of the growing global appeal of Nollywood movies.

Lara and the Beat, which recruits singer Seyi Shay for a debut movie role, stars Vector, Toni Tones, Deyemi Okanlawon, Demola Adedoyin, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Kemi Lala Akindoju and tells the story of the Giwa sisters who try to find their way back after a financial scandal rocks their family.