The Late 5: Baru’s claim on fuel scarcity, Buhari signs six bills, and other top stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

Liberian Vice President and candidate at the Presidential run-off, Joseph Boakai has congratulated former football star, George Weah on his victory.

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, on Friday said the Federal Government has successfully ended the fuel scarcity in the country.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said the people of Rivers State were living in fear when he took over as governor of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday passed six bills passed by the National Assembly into law.

WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones from January 2018.