I respect the will of the people | George Weah’s opponent congratulates him

Liberian Vice President and candidate at the Presidential run-off, Joseph Boakai has congratulated former football star, George Weah on his victory.

Weah had won 61.5 percent of the votes cast in the run-off election.

In his response, Boakai said he respects the will of the people.

Boakai said, “I respect the will of the people as announced by the National Electoral Commission.

“I reject any temptation of imposing pain, hardship, agony and uncertainty.

“My name will not be used as (an) excuse for one drop of human blood to be spilt in this country.”