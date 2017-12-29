WhatsApp to stop working on some devices in 2018

WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones from January 2018.

Owners of these devices will have to get new phones to enjoy the new updates and features of the chat app.

WhatsApp said it will ‘remove support’ for the phones because the newer version cannot be installed on them.

The phones include those running on BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10 or Windows Phone 8.0.

In a blog post, WhatsApp wrote: “While these mobile devices have been an important part of our story, they don’t offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app’s features in the future.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp.

“If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone.”