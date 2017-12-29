I brought back hope and sanity to Rivers – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said the people of Rivers State were living in fear when he took over as governor of the state.

Amaechi, in a statement on Friday said he stayed awake to fight insecurity in the state.

What he said:

“Don’t forget when I became the governor, the people were living in fear. There was curfew,” Amaechi said.

“I had to make sure that the curfew end. Killings, kidnappings and all forms of criminality were everywhere in the state.

“There was a heavy military presence and people were walking with their hands raised up. I took away the soldiers from the streets because I provided social and physical security.

“I stayed awake and fought insecurity to a standstill for Rivers people to sleep.

“I enhanced the wage bill of the Police Force by paying them allowances, and all that was to protect the citizens and I created opportunities for people to get employed.

“So, I confronted those insecurity challenges and brought back hope and sanity to the State. I worked tirelessly with the security agencies and ensured that people could move freely and do their businesses without fear or molestation.

“Businesses started springing up again in all parts of the State and people could go to night clubs and live free, peaceful lives.”