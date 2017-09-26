The Late 5: Senate says Nigeria’s unity not negotiable; Video of Psquare fighting leaks online; and other top stories

Good evening.

Here are the top 5 stories that drove conversation today:

With the increasing calls for secession by several groups in Nigeria, the Senate has said the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said the lawmakers agreed that the territorial integrity of the country must be protected. “The Senate will use all possible measures to make sure that peace is restored to all parts of Nigeria,” he said.

———-

Also at the National Assembly today were officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and they were there to serve Kogi Senator Dino Melaye a notice for his recall.

The officials dropped the document in front of Melaye’s office while waiting for him. This move by INEC was clearly a bold response to Melaye’s claim on Monday that the commission could no longer continue with his recall as their 90-day deadline had expired.

———-

The Nigerian Police arrested a wanted Boko Haram terrorist, Idris Ibrahim Babawo in Ondo and handed him over to the Nigerian Army on Monday, Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman has confirmed.

Usman said in a statement on Tuesday that the terrorist, who goes by the name “Idoko’’ and “Nagada’’ was believed to be “on serial number 156 on the wanted Boko Haram terrorist list.

———-

Peter and Paul Okoye, formerly Psquare, are at it again. A video of the Okoye brothers verbally attacking each other and almost throwing punches has surfaced online. The video shows Peter, Paul, and their older brother Jude fighting at their lawyer’s office.

YNaija staff writer, Tolu, takes a closer look at the situation in a bid to find out what really is going wrong between the Okoye brothers?

———-

In the United States, social media company Twitter Inc. has said it cannot delete President Donald Trump’s tweets over the weekend which North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong says is a declaration of war.

Twitter said Trump’s tweet is newsworthy and of public interest hence, it didn’t meet the conditions to be removed. “This has long been internal policy and we’ll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it,” Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “We need to do better on this, and will.”