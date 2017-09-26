Come and beat me, idiot! | Psquare brothers attack one another (WATCH)

A video of the Okoye brothers verbally attacking each other and almost throwing punches has surfaced online.

The video shows Peter, Paul and Jude fighting at their lawyer’s office.

Recall that Peter had written their lawyer, seeking a termination of the Psquare contract.

[Read Also: After rumours of renewed rift, Psquare reportedly split]

He had alleged that Jude threatened to kill him and shoot his wife.

Watch below:

