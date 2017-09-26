Come and beat me, idiot! | Psquare brothers attack one another (WATCH)

A video of the Okoye brothers verbally attacking each other and almost throwing punches has surfaced online.
The video shows Peter, Paul and Jude fighting at their lawyer’s office.
Recall that Peter had written their lawyer, seeking a termination of the Psquare contract.
He had alleged that Jude threatened to kill him and shoot his wife.
Na money be dey problem,and pretty wife’s each of them again
The enemy is at work in their lives and progress. Who would have done this to these boys. Every power against their families progress catch fire in JESUS name.
This is so shameful for brothers with a huge success in life to behave like kids well may God help them
LOBATAN!