After rumours of renewed rift, Psquare reportedly split

Nigerian music duo, Psquare have reportedly split after reports of a renewed rift between the brothers hit the internet, LIB reports.

Background:

The Okoye brothers had gone their separate ways in 2016, after reportedly engaging in a physical fight.

They had disagreed on a number of issues, including if their elder brother, Jude Okoye should remain their manager.

They later united and dropped some hits for fans who had pleaded for them not to go solo.

What happened:

Few days ago, Peter Okoye took to his Instagram page, where he wrote;

“If it makes you Happy, no one else’s opinion should Matter. #LiveLifeHappy #WordsOfHappiness #KoolestDude #MrP.”

Followers immediately questioned why he was using the hash tag ‘Mr P’, stating that he only uses it when he is fighting with his brother.

Paul, two days later took to Instagram to issue a warning to someone.

He wrote, “Back to naija don’t take my silence for granted…. only a woman can come where brothers are working in peace and destroy it #youknowyourself …. try me this time … I swear Nyash go open you will know that blood is thicker and stronger than juju…”

One of the brothers also revealed that their US tour has been cancelled.

What is happening:

According to LIB, Peter has sent a letter to their lawyer, Festus Keyamo, demanding the termination of the agreement between the brothers.

He reportedly stated in the letter that Paul has refused to cooperate with him and also cancelled their planned US tour without informing him.

He also said Paul has been slandering his family while stating that his elder brother, Jude, allegedly threatened to kill his wife.