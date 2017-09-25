My brother threatened to shoot, kill my wife | Peter Okoye raises alarm in Psquare contract termination (READ)

It was reported that music duo Psquare have parted ways after reports of a renewed rift between the brothers.

Peter Okoye had reportedly written a letter to their lawyer, Festus Keyamo seeking the termination of the Psquare contract saying his brother, Jude has threatened to kill his wife, Lola Omotayo.

The letter dated, September 21 has now surfaced online.

In the letter, Peter said the issues between them persisted but they decided to come together to appease the fans.

He also claimed that their elder brother, Jude hit him and threatened to make a coffin for him.

Read below:

