The Late 5: Shehu Sani presents snake repellents to JAMB, Army says Shekau is disguising as a woman, and other top stories

The Nigerian Army has said information at its disposal revealed that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau now disguises as a woman in an effort to escape from the Theatre of Operation.

Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement on Tuesday said Shekau has abandoned his followers.

Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory, with snake charmers.

In a bid to mock the agency, Sani also presented snake repellents to JAMB.

The Senate has started investigating the scarcity of lower naira denominations, describing it as a threat to the economy.

Following the adoption of a motion by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta-North) titled, ‘Scarcity of Lower Denomination Currency Notes,’ the Senate resolved to mandate the joint Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; and Finance to investigate the scarcity.

The denominations are N5, N10, N20, N50, N100 and N200.

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has said he would tell President Muhammadu Buhari, he is in a trance, if he gets the opportunity to speak with him.

In a Press Conference in Lagos on Tuesday, Soyinka said listed some of the errors of Buhari’s administration as the clashes between farmers and herdsmen and reinstatement of Usman Yusuf, executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He also challenged the Federal Government to set a date when herdsmen would be disarmed.

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has said he is not afraid to go to prison.

Melaye said this on Tuesday on the floor of the senate while speaking about the charges filed against him by the Federal Government for giving false information about his alleged attempted assassination.

The senator argued that those who attempted to kill him in April were paraded by the police.

US air strikes in Northern Syria last week has led to the death of over 100 men, including Russians who had been hired as paramilitary contractors, families and friends have confirmed.

The men were working for a private Russian company called Wagner, which has sent hundreds of private contractors to Syria to help both the Russian military and pro-regime forces.

South Africa’s ruling party, African National Congress on Tuesday announced it had demanded the resignation of President Jacob Zuma.

The decision to announce Zuma’s recall was made after a long meeting that stretched into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Party leaders, including Cyril Ramaphosa tried to persuade Zuma to resign but he refused.

A reliable source has told CNN that President Barack Obama met in January 2017 with then-FBI Director James Comey and other top national security officials to discuss sharing information related to Russia with the incoming Trump administration.

Obama reportedly said the Trump-Russia investigation should be handled “by the book,” according to an email made public on Monday.

The email was disclosed by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham, who sent a letter Monday to Rice asking why she had sent the email to herself on the day of Trump’s inauguration about an Oval Office meeting on Russian election interference.

Ex-football coach Barry Bennell has been found guilty of multiple sex offences against boys in the 1980s.

Bennell, 64, was convicted of 36 charges including indecent assault and serious sexual assaults against boys aged eight to 15.

The jury at Liverpool Crown Court could not reach verdicts on seven counts after four days of deliberation. They will continue discussions on Wednesday.

The chairman of the charity Oxfam International, Juan Alberto Fuentes, has been arrested in Guatemala.

He was detained as part of an investigation into a corruption scandal dating back to his time as Guatemala’s finance minister.

No charges have been brought so far.