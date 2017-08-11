The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. “BY DIVINE INTERVENTION, BUHARI UNEXPECTEDLY GOT ELECTED” – GARBA SHEHU

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu has said Muhammadu Buhari became president by divine intervention.

2. RIVAL PROTEST GROUPS CLASH OVER BUHARI IN ABUJA

As the protest reaches its fifth day, two rival groups of protesters reportedly had a face-off today on the streets of Abuja over President Buhari’s continued absence from the country.

3. NIGERIAN MILITARY RAIDS UN OFFICE IN BORNO

Security forces including military men have reportedly raided the United Nations (UN) Head Office along Pompomari Bye-Pass road in Maiduguri, Borno state.

4. DSS ARRESTS BOKO HARAM CELL LEADER, KIDNAPPERS OF GERMAN, OTHERS

As part of efforts to consolidate efforts to degrade, contain and deter the activities of terrorists and insurgents, kidnappers and other criminals, the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 3, arrested one Haliru Hassan and six other members of a notorious kidnap gang operating along the Abuja–Kaduna High way.

5. BUHARI HAS REDEEMED HIS PLEDGES, CONTRARY TO SOCIAL MEDIA LIES – LAI MOHAMMED

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said President Muhammadu Buhari has redeemed his promises, contrary to reports in the social media.