Buhari has redeemed his pledges, contrary to social media lies – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said President Muhammadu Buhari has redeemed his promises, contrary to reports in the social media.

Mohammed said the administration was working tirelessly in the critical areas of developing the economy as well as fighting corruption and insecurity.

He stated this in Abuja on Friday while signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the visiting Chinese Vice Minister of The State Council Information Office, Mr. Guo Weimin, in the area of media and cultural relations.

“Contrary to the lies that are being purveyed daily in the social media, this government has been working assiduously to redeem its electoral pledges. Our fight against insecurity is yielding very positive results.

“Our fight against corruption is focused and is ongoing and we are resolute and we have resolved that we are going to fight corruption until corruption goes under.

“We are happy that in this regard, we have a very good partner in China because we are aware and we know how China fought corruption and how China is fighting corruption.

“We have succeeded in nursing a very sick economy and very soon, Nigeria will get out of recession,” he said.

He said the MoU will strengthen the relationship between both countries.

“This is significant because we are today in the era of fake news. Unlike China, the social media here is completely unrestrained. Therefore, it is important that you get your news directly from the official source,” he said.