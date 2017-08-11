Guam teaches its citizen how to prepare for a nuclear attack

by Adedotun Michael

Guam, the US border town on the threat of an attack by North Korea, has taken a bold step to prepare for a possible attack. Officials from the city aren’t keeping the citizens in dark. They have decided to teach the citizens ways of preparing for an attack. Their move became imperative since no one really knows how close or how far we are from a possible nuclear conflict with North Korea.

In a two paged fact sheet released on social media and its website, Security and Office of Civil Defense of Guam tells people how to prepare for an attack, and what to do if, heaven forbid, an attack actually occurred.

The advice which is specific and unsettling reads thus, “Make a list of potential concrete shelters near your home, workplace or school.” “Do not look at the flash or fireball — It can blind you.” “Lie flat on the ground and cover your head. If the explosion is some distance away, it could take 30 seconds or more for the blast wave to hit”.”When possible, take a shower with lots of soap and water…do not scrub or scratch the skin.” “Do not use conditioner in your hair because it will bind radioactive material to you hair.”All these were the necessary procedures posited by the officials in the event of any attack.