Igbo hate song trending on social media despicable – Ohanaeze

Igbo cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said the anti-Igbo song circulating in the North was a declaration of war.

The group accused the Federal Government of bias, stating that it has allowed the threat to continue.

President General of the socio-cultural organisation, Chief Nnia Nwodo said this in a statement on Thursday.

He added that the call of the Arewa youths for an inventory of the assets of Nigerians living in the North amounted to a planned robbery of people’s property.

“The current Hausa hate song trending on the social media is despicable, sad and disappointing. Ohanaeze is appalled that prominent leaders in the North, with the exception of a few, have allowed this development to flourish without reproach.

“The Arewa youths have stoked the embers of hatred to a discomforting temperature. The toleration of their criminal conduct has portrayed the Federal Government as biased and unfair.

“Their quit notice to fellow Nigerians to leave any part of Nigeria strikes at the fundamental rights of citizenship; it is a call for the dissolution of the country. Their call for an inventory and seizure of assets of Nigerians living in the North is conversion. It amounts to daylight robbery of lawful property.

“The declaration of mop up action after October 1st, 2017 to deal with those who resist their quit notice order is a declaration of war. It is surprising that on top of all these, a hate song calling for more hatred, despise and ‘abortion’ has been allowed to fester. Yet, no one is arrested.”