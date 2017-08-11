Two thoughts on the Police being your friend

by Alexander O. Onukwue

It’s probably going to still take a while before the Nigerian Police will become our friends.

Think about it: they won’t let you embark on a peaceful protest if it is believed to be themed against the Government of the day. They accuse you of over dramatizing your collapse due to the effect of their tear gas. They say this without regard that you are a 60-something year old whose Father was a distinguished Nigerian and whose son is a Professor in one of the most reputable Universities in the world. As if you have anything to gain by lying against them.

Then if you are trying to take advantage of their presence on social media to communicate, you’re going to be mindful of not being cracked on the head for being rude to your elders for not greeting with the proper titles.

Friendship is virtually impossible when there is no open communication between the parties involved. Of course, it involves respect of each by the other, but friends don’t say things against each other in public, do they?

The image of the Nigeria Police is still of a group of persons who should be interacted with by the use of a ten-foot pole. Changing the pattern of communication from their end is vital towards drawing public trust and confidence.

Just maybe if Police people spoke better to Nigerians, civil servants and other members of the larger public service would take a clue and follow suit.