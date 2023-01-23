You have what it takes to run Nigeria—Emir of Dutse tells Tinubu; North must return Tinubu’s support—Shettima | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

You have what it takes to run Nigeria—Emir of Dutse tells Tinubu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

You have what it takes to run Nigeria—Emir of Dutse tells Tinubu

HRH Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Sanusi, Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, has stated that All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the ability to lead Nigeria.

The monarch stated that Tinubu had proved this during his tenure as governor of Lagos and other political endeavors.

The Emir stated on the weekend, when Tinubu visited him in Dutse on the margins of the party’s campaign rally in Jigawa State, that the APC candidate was instrumental in bringing the North and South together to establish a powerful political party.

He said: “I’m a keen follower of you and your political activities. You are one person I believe have the capacity and competence to rule the country.

“Nigeria had been polarised before. You were able to bring the North and South together under this administration.

“I attended your inauguration as the Jagaban of Borgu by the late Emir of Borgu. He was my friend. He was constantly talking about you and your good deeds.

“You also went to America to study just like me. And like you, I also did several menial jobs to survive.

“I’m also an Accountant like you. I have also read some of your books, particularly like the one titled ‘Financialism’. The only thing I lack, unlike you, is the will to play politics.”

The Emir stated that he generally welcomes guests at his palace rather than his house, but in deference to the state governor, Badaru Abubakar, and out of respect for Tinubu, he opted to host him in his residence.

The Emir, however, reminded the APC candidate that Jigawa lacked water and urged him, if elected president, to cooperate with the state to solve the water crisis, among other things.

Tinubu stated that he decided to see the Emir as a “leader and father” to solicit his support for the presidency.

He told the traditional ruler and those in attendance that he would work diligently to tackle the nation’s pressing challenges, adding, “he will not sell or share the nation’s patrimony as if it were a piece of cake. He has come to serve, and he will serve the country.

Redesigned Naira notes will help curb inflation—CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria has guaranteed that the launch of the redesigned new Naira notes will assist in curbing the country’s spiraling inflation.

The Director of the Bank’s Financial Markets Department, Dr. Angela Sere-Ejembi, disclosed this information when she led bank officials on a public awareness campaign in Makurdi markets regarding the redesigned Naira banknotes and the urgent need for traders and their customers to return the old notes to commercial banks.

Dr. Sere-Ejembi, who was represented by Mr. Demenongu Yanfa, a Deputy Director at the Bank, stated that since January 31, 2023, was the deadline for the withdrawal of the old 200, 500, and 1,000 Naira notes, it was imperative that the public use the remaining days to deposit their old notes in banks.

She stated that the redesigned new banknotes will also assist the CBN in accurately monitoring the amount of currency in circulation in the country and that the CBN would use the introduction of the new banknotes to combat the country’s growing inflation.

She added that as part of the CBN’s concerted efforts to enable rural residents and those with limited access to formal financial services to exchange their old Naira notes, the apex bank would launch the Cash Swap Programme in partnership with Super Agents and Deposit Money Banks, DMBs on Monday, September 23, 2023.

The former N1,000, N500 and N200 notes can be exchanged for the newly redesigned notes and/or the current lower denominations (N100, N50, and N20, etc.), which remain legal currency.

North must return Tinubu’s support—Shettima

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kashim Shettima said President Muhammadu Buhari wouldn’t have been the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without the support of Bola Tinubu.

Shettima stated this while addressing supporters at the APC presidential rally in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa on Saturday.

He said 2023 is a payback time for the northern part of the country for what the APC presidential candidate did to the region in the past.

Shettima explained that since 2007 Tinubu has been supporting northerners.

According to him: “Tinubu in 2007 backed Atiku; he also supported Nuhu Ribadu in 2011, and in 2015, if Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t support Buhari during the APC presidential primary election, he would have not been the president,” he said.

He said that 2023 is a payback time and northerners must prove that they are promise-keepers.

Shettima said Nigeria needs somebody who has vast experience and can solve all the problems of the country like Tinubu.

He said President Buhari has done remarkably well in the development of the country and Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has also achieved a lot, therefore, they need somebody who will continue from where they stopped.

The APC vice presidential candidate urged the electorate in the state to vote for all APC candidates as a token of appreciation for what the APC administration has achieved in the last seven years.

Ogun declares holidays for PVC collection

The Ogun State Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as work-free days for workers in the state public service.

This is to enable them visit the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or other designated places to collect their permanent voter’s cards.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, the declaration followed the extension of Permanent Voter Cards collection till Sunday, January 29, 2023 by INEC.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved two days – Tuesday, 24th and Wednesday, 25th January as work-free days to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government,” Somorin said.

He stated that Gov Abiodun enjoined all heads of public markets and private establishments in Ogun to allow flexibility in their schedules for residents to have the opportunity to go and get their PVCs.

While saying voting is a civic responsibility, Somorin quoted Abiodun as saying that all eligible citizens must be allowed to choose their political leaders.

Yahaya Bello’s ‘withdrawal of support’ for Tinubu false – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed reports that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has withdrawn support for Bola Tinubu.

Bello is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

The Kogi helmsman was among the presidential aspirants before Tinubu won the ticket in June 2022.

A statement on Sunday by the APC said there are “imagined political permutations” on the Kogi governorship election scheduled for November.

National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka labelled the speculations “maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of its author and sponsors.”

Morka said Bello, who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the PCC is a solid, resourceful and committed campaigner” for Tinubu.

The spokesman noted that “the fake news” seeks to float a rift between Bello and Hon. James Faleke, secretary of the APC PCC.

“It is the desperate and disgraceful conjecture of opposition elements unsettled by our Party’s giant campaign strides.

“Both loyal party men are unquestionably committed and working tirelessly for the resounding victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next month’s presidential election,” Morka added.

Faleke is reportedly Tinubu’s choice for the Kogi APC ticket, while Bello reportedly favours incumbent deputy Edward Onoja.