JULIET IBRAHIM, SHARON OOJA, YOMI CASUAL AMONGST OTHERS STEP OUT IN STYLE FOR THE PHANTOM X2 LAUNCH

The galaxy ran short of stars as a good number of the stars graced  the blue carpet at the TECNO PHANTOM X2 launch, the brands first device with retractable portrait lens. The launch featured appearances from bigwigs across entertainment, technology, and other industries. The launch happened on the 20th of January at the Jewel Aeida event place in Lekki.

When the extraordinary happens, only the elite gather to witness it. Such was the case at the launch of the PHANTOM X2, where TECNO pulled out all the stops to impress its guests. The blue carpet was greeted by VIPs from the entertainment and technology industries, among others. Take a look at some of the stunning photos from the launch event’s blue carpet.

