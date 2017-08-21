The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. Buhari May Travel Abroad Again For Medical Treatment – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari may return to London for medical treatment if the need arises.

2. The Thread: “GMB Seeks To Destroy Democratic Principles” | The Scary Implications Of Buhari’s Speech

President Buhari gave a broadcast this morning that was all shades of frightening in its particulars.

3. LAUTECH Will Open In A Few Days – Pro-Chancellor

The new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, at a press conference in Osogbo Monday, has announced that the university will reopen for normal activities in some days’ time.

4. The ‘Own-Goal’ That Was Ojukwu’s Cameo In Buhari’s Speech

…What he says is that they “discussed in great depth till late into the night and analyzed the problems of Nigeria” and “came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united”… Read here.

5. Hon Jibrin’s Response To President Buhari’s Speech Captures All Our Thoughts

Of all those who have reacted to Buhari’s return, the most surprising to us so far is suspended lawmaker, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin who has been an active supporter of the president but a critic of some of his unreasonable policies.