Brexit: Britain revels in £50bn investment, 44,000 new jobs

Through an analysis conducted the Change Britain campaign group, it has been revealed that firms from around the world were bringing their business to the UK. Leading economists have also predicted that a smooth Brexit tied to a drive for global free trade could benefit Britain by as much as £135billion a year – tantamount to £5,000 per family.

Hypothesis for the analysis

The Change Britain group researchers leveraged on company statements and media reports, identifying announcements since last year’s referendum of planned investments worth more than £50billion to arrive at their assertion. The true figures are likely to be even higher as some firms have made major announcements since the June 23, 2016, vote committing themselves to the UK but without giving figures for investment or jobs, said the group.

The surprising revelation

According a former Labour MP and prominent Leave campaigner, Chairwoman Gisela Stuart, despite last year’s referendum in which Remain campaign told the British people that the price for taking back control from Brussels would be plummeting investment and skyrocketing unemployment – “With every day, week and month that passes, our departure from the EU grows ever closer and Project Fear looks ever more far-fetched as businesses announce investment after investment into the UK.

He added, “Workers and businesses will continue to prosper once we’ve left the EU as we begin to strike our own free trade deals with growing economies around the world, spreading wealth and creating jobs throughout the UK.”

The notable investors

Major names on the whopping list of investors include manufacturers Tata Steel, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Ford, Toyota, Dyson and Boeing, food firms McDonald’s and Weetabix, pharmaceutical giant GSK, tech firms Google and Amazon, Barclays Bank and stores Lidl, Aldi and Ikea are also making expansion plans.