CAN commends Buhari for his return address, asks Nigerians to live in unity

The Niger chapter of The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s for his nationwide broadcast where he denounced statements capable of causing chaos in the country.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna Monday, the state CAN chairman, Mathias Echioda, also commended the president’s resoluteness that the country’s unity was not negotiable.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to Nigerians this morning is a move in the right direction.

“Buhari’s statement is a clear call to all sectional patriots and hate champions of our dear country to put away their swords. We are better together as a Nation.

“We don’t only welcome Buhari home we congratulate him for such a bold step this morning,” he said.

“As CAN in Niger state, we are genuinely behind him in his fight against the social menace.

“This makes us as Nigerians to believe in the leadership style of Mr President because the statement clearly shows that he is anti-corruption, insecurity and sectionalism,” he said.

The CAN chairman urged all Nigerians to continue to support the federal government’s efforts in sanitising the country.