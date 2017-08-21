The Thread: “GMB seeks to destroy democratic principles” | The scary implications of Buhari’s speech

President Buhari gave a broadcast this morning that was all shades of frightening in its particulars.

Consider a few excerpts:

“Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs, but I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far.”

“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable.”

“The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.”

Some of the dangerous statements in President Buhari's speech must be addressed squarely. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017

Somebody explain to GMB that talks between 2 private citizens are not binding on the People and Government of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/5V5EnnMH55 — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017

A Reformed Democrat would also know that in a democracy, no issue is ever "settled". The People have a right to revisit past decisions. pic.twitter.com/k7fje3ahVO — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017

How can groups "air their grievances" if the grievance is Nigeria itself, and you call thst topic "crossing a National Red Line"? pic.twitter.com/MzugojSUXP — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017

This speech is an affront to Nigerians. After a prolonged absence, GMB returned to tell us to be quiet. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017

the speech is an affront not against Nigerians but against miscreants,political mischief makers,enemies of the nigerian state n anarchist.. — jude paul (@poshex12) August 21, 2017

The speech is against Nigerians. — Fashion's Picasso (@YamaiPatrick) August 21, 2017

Thread!! We've really been through too much for PMB to have added that speech to injury. Smirks of tone deafness. Sigh. https://t.co/siYGyQE9BH — Mat'agu (@Miss_Muo) August 21, 2017

#Tired.