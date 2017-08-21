The Thread: “GMB seeks to destroy democratic principles” | The scary implications of Buhari’s speech

President Buhari gave a broadcast this morning that was all shades of frightening in its particulars.
Consider a few excerpts:
“Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs, but I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far.”
“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable.”
“The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.”
@andyRoidO breaks down the implications of the President-General’s speech.
See below:
Some of the dangerous statements in President Buhari's speech must be addressed squarely.
— orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017
Somebody explain to GMB that talks between 2 private citizens are not binding on the People and Government of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/5V5EnnMH55
— orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017
A Reformed Democrat would also know that in a democracy, no issue is ever "settled". The People have a right to revisit past decisions. pic.twitter.com/k7fje3ahVO
— orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017
How can groups "air their grievances" if the grievance is Nigeria itself, and you call thst topic "crossing a National Red Line"? pic.twitter.com/MzugojSUXP
— orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017
This speech is an affront to Nigerians. After a prolonged absence, GMB returned to tell us to be quiet.
— orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017
Reactions:
the speech is an affront not against Nigerians but against miscreants,political mischief makers,enemies of the nigerian state n anarchist..
— jude paul (@poshex12) August 21, 2017
The speech is against Nigerians.
— Fashion's Picasso (@YamaiPatrick) August 21, 2017
Thread!! We've really been through too much for PMB to have added that speech to injury. Smirks of tone deafness. Sigh. https://t.co/siYGyQE9BH
— Mat'agu (@Miss_Muo) August 21, 2017
#Tired.
