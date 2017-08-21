The Thread: “GMB seeks to destroy democratic principles” | The scary implications of Buhari’s speech

President Buhari gave a broadcast this morning that was all shades of frightening in its particulars.

Consider a few excerpts:

“Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs, but I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far.”

“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable.”

“The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.”

@andyRoidO breaks down the implications of the President-General’s speech.

See below:

Reactions:

#Tired.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

“Stylish restworking” ” See lying and witchcraft” | Buhari says he’s working from home- again. TwitterNG runs mad

The Thread: “Who wrote this speech ni tori Olorun”? | TwitterNG tears Buhari’s speech apart

Simon Kolawole: Return, resume and resign