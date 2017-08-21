Today’s Noisemakers: GMB, Ebuka, Adewunmi Emoruwa and others [The #PresidentialBroadcast edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Buhari

President Buhari gave a national broadcast at 7 am this morning, following his return to the country after 103  days abroad.

The speech falls far short of citizens expectations in every way.

Since morning, TwitterNG has been discussing different aspects of the #PresidentialBroadcast.

[In case you missed it]: “The Thread: “Who wrote this speech ni tori Olorun?” | TwitterNG tears Buhari’s speech apart”

We curated their tweets below:

2. Demola Olarewaju

One of the things Buhari said is that he and Ojukwu concluded on the matter of Nigeria’s unity. Demola can’t understand why a dead man should decide Nigeria’s destiny for the living:

But wait a minute o,

We have to say…

Memo to Buhari:

3. Rotimi Fawole

GMB also expressed disapproval about the use of social media. In fact, that was the first thing he addressed, after due felicitations. He said that comments on social media had crossed national red lines. Rotimi is certain it can only mean one thing:

4. Nicholas Ibekwe

Nicholas explains exactly what Buhari has in store:

It bears reminding the General of this fact.

5. Remi Adekoya

GMB’s “body language” and “tone deaf nature” has lost him a fan

6. Somachi

Somachi probes this matter of national red lines. TwitterNG is asking for further clarification.

7. Ayo Sogunro

The president ought to really understand this:

8. Adewunmi Emoruwa

Another curious thing Buhari said was that legitimate national discourse belongs in two places- NASS and National Council of State. Adewunmi begs to differ:

There’s also the issue of:

Oh, by the way, compare and contrast:

Think hidden treasures, sir.

Final verdict:

[Read also]: “The Thread: “GMB Seeks to destroy democratic principles” | The scary implications of Buhari’s Speech”

Why so surprised?

9. Chyke Baba is disappointed Nigerians are disappointed:

This is the speech we should have heard:

10. Ose Anenih

Ladies and gentlemen, at this point there’s only one option- looking ahead to 2019.

11. Ebuka

After all the digital aggro, here is the conclusion of the matter:

Sigh.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Kemi Lewis, Ebuka, Tolu Ogunlesi and others [The Lekki-VI floods edition]

Today’s Noisemakers: Ebuka celebrates family, Banky is furious at NASS’ dubious budget + Patience Jonathan is guest of honour at Dino’s book launch

Entertainment Roundup: Drake’s ‘baby mama’ was only after publicity; Disqualifying Kemen took 7 hours of deliberation | More stories