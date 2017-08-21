Today’s Noisemakers: GMB, Ebuka, Adewunmi Emoruwa and others [The #PresidentialBroadcast edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Buhari

President Buhari gave a national broadcast at 7 am this morning, following his return to the country after 103 days abroad.

Highlights of President @MBuhari's address to the nation./ pic.twitter.com/N4o43skvnz — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 21, 2017

The speech falls far short of citizens expectations in every way.

Since morning, TwitterNG has been discussing different aspects of the #PresidentialBroadcast.

We curated their tweets below:

2. Demola Olarewaju

One of the things Buhari said is that he and Ojukwu concluded on the matter of Nigeria’s unity. Demola can’t understand why a dead man should decide Nigeria’s destiny for the living:

If there is any Generation that must discuss Nigeria's Nationhood going into a Future which we will Live in, it is our Generation. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) August 21, 2017

What the Dead or the Living Dead concluded years ago may be Binding but Nothing must prevent us from having a Conversation on our Future. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) August 21, 2017

Where we chose to have that Conversation is ours to Decide and if it is Social Media, then so be it. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) August 21, 2017

But wait a minute o,

This Ojukwu gist sef, why we no hear am when he dey alive? — 3D (@3D_Daezy) August 21, 2017

We have to say…

Memo to Buhari:

In 2003, 2 unelected officials decided the faith of a nation and we must be bound by it. I'm not even pro-Biafra but that sounds wrong 🚶🏾🚶🏾 — Rotimi Olarewaju (@timirewaju) August 21, 2017

3. Rotimi Fawole

GMB also expressed disapproval about the use of social media. In fact, that was the first thing he addressed, after due felicitations. He said that comments on social media had crossed national red lines. Rotimi is certain it can only mean one thing:

Whether you people like it or not APC as party, PMB as a President will keep trying their best to regulate SM and every means of dissent — chemikawale (@chemikawale) August 21, 2017

After 100 days away, your President's priority is social media. Not unemployment, not the economy. Social Media! — Ayobami (@dondekojo) August 21, 2017

4. Nicholas Ibekwe

Nicholas explains exactly what Buhari has in store:

This govt has been relentless in its verbal attack on social media. Buhari repeated the threat today. Expect mass arrests before 2019. — The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) August 21, 2017

It bears reminding the General of this fact.

Buhari sounded like he’s angry with the social media forgetting that the social media brought him to power

#Presidentialbroadcast — Ghost 👽👽 (@IkhaloOmo) August 21, 2017

5. Remi Adekoya

GMB’s “body language” and “tone deaf nature” has lost him a fan

Supported Buhari. But truth is, he's done more to disunite Nigeria than any president since 1999. Especially tone deaf re South-East/Biafra. https://t.co/iD6nPy04Nu — Remi Adekoya (@RemiAdekoya1) August 21, 2017

6. Somachi

Somachi probes this matter of national red lines. TwitterNG is asking for further clarification.

We have national red lines? Would never have guessed. — Somachi ChrisAsoluka (@SomaKudi) August 21, 2017

I do not intend to distress you, sir. We all have to be respectful on the social media but can we define "National Red lines"? — Adewunmi Emoruwa (@eadewunmi) August 21, 2017

Free speech is about to be dead. I wonder who gets to draw this "red line". — Folaranmi 👼 (@TheFavoredWoman) August 21, 2017

We must identify what the #NationalRedLine is O!

Social media points

Even Za oza room National red line… — AnthonyEhilebo (@AnthonyEhilebo) August 21, 2017

National red line pic.twitter.com/etjpKrtPAP — Prof Ogom (@OgomV) August 21, 2017

7. Ayo Sogunro

The president ought to really understand this:

8. Adewunmi Emoruwa

Another curious thing Buhari said was that legitimate national discourse belongs in two places- NASS and National Council of State. Adewunmi begs to differ:

The worst part of this speech is that our president's speech writer does not know the meaning of "discourse": verbal interchange of ideas — Adewunmi Emoruwa (@eadewunmi) August 21, 2017

Sir, I disagree with you. There is nothing like a legitimate body for "National Discourse". — Adewunmi Emoruwa (@eadewunmi) August 21, 2017

There’s also the issue of:

Sir, The words 'find a solution' is finer than reinvigorate fight when you addressed "Farmers vs Herdsmen" clashes. This is 101 stuff — Adewunmi Emoruwa (@eadewunmi) August 21, 2017

Oh, by the way, compare and contrast:

Sir, use of pronouns – In 5mins, you used "I" 9 times & "We" 5 times. Trump inaugural was 20mins: used "I" 3 times & "We" like 100 times. — Adewunmi Emoruwa (@eadewunmi) August 21, 2017

Think hidden treasures, sir.

From any angle, this speech was pathetic. Penned by a terrible speech writer who knows not statecraft. Sir, you have Fayemi & Tolu. Use! — Adewunmi Emoruwa (@eadewunmi) August 21, 2017

Final verdict:

Lies, sycophancy and propaganda everywhere. — Folaranmi 👼 (@TheFavoredWoman) August 21, 2017

Same Same. Condescending speech with dictatorial undertones. Lacking in depth or meaning,no mention of pressing national issues. TERRIBLE! — . (@Tomyboiz) August 21, 2017

Why so surprised?

Buhari's speech. Three highlights 1. Social media

2. Ojukwu

3. Irresponsible elements, start trouble, run away. His priorities are clear — Ugo Obi-Chukwu (@ugodre) August 21, 2017

9. Chyke Baba is disappointed Nigerians are disappointed:

Folks are disappointed with PMB's speech? What were they expecting?

This man has a history, go read it, & stop looking for what isn't there. — Baba (@ChykeBaba) August 21, 2017

This is the speech we should have heard:

Someone fabricated this but this is how Buhari should have sounded #PresidentialBroadcast #PresidentialSpeech pic.twitter.com/5q8eHBpFUy — Lagosian (@Ekoonibajeooo) August 21, 2017

10. Ose Anenih

Ladies and gentlemen, at this point there’s only one option- looking ahead to 2019.

Lest we forget: the presidential election comes up February 16, 2019. Or 544 days… Or 1yr, 5mnths, 5days, 19hrs, 13mins, 20 secs…away — The Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) August 21, 2017

Lol. Worst speech ever. Jokes. Go get your voters cards if you're tired of this nonsense. That's no joke. — Ose Anenih, Troll (@Papadonkee) August 21, 2017

11. Ebuka

After all the digital aggro, here is the conclusion of the matter:

We should stop calling this an "administration". Lets call a spade a spade. This is a regime. — Folaranmi 👼 (@TheFavoredWoman) August 21, 2017

Again, Nigerians deserve their leaders. The end. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) August 21, 2017

There's one chance. Then there's this… — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) August 21, 2017

I hope anyone that was left on the fence now realises that Buhari does not really give a fuck about you people. — Winosaurus Rex (@TheBlackHermit) August 21, 2017

Sigh.