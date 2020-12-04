Leaders of yesterday: 35-year-old civil servant emerges NANS president | The #YNaijaCover

A resounding tremor that underlined the #EndSARS protests was a unified clamour for a true representative in government. The youths felt their current leaders were not representing their interests and were only out to gather what could benefit their pockets. This results in a tiring phenomenon where the nation continuously sees old, decrepit leaders continuously recycled, leaving no room for the youth to actually get into power.

Many, during the agitation, started dreaming up a Nigeria where youths took up major positions in government and others toyed with the idea of pushing a youth party to the forefront. To say the least, Nigerians were exhausted with having old leaders who were so disconnected from the current reality and barely functioning.

How hilarious is it then that even a supposedly youth-centric, student organisation couldn’t even provide a young leader. On Friday, it was reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) elected Sunday Asefon, a 45-year-old student, as its new President following a massive bout of violence that characterised its proceedings.

Asefon, reported to be a student of Ekiti State University, replaces Bamidele Akpan. He is indicated to have snagged 155 votes, defeating his closest rival, Olushola Oladoja, who scored 100.

Nigerians could not hide their confusion at the development. They couldn’t understand why there was no one of a younger age who could have gotten the position, especially since it was a student organisation.

Though, the newly elected president has emerged to say that he is not 45 but actually 35-years of age, he is still quite ‘old’ for a student association.

His election could show the toxic symptom in Nigerian politics where there’s a desperate need to hold on to power. It makes one think ‘when, oh when would we actually let the leaders of tomorrow be the leaders of tomorrow?’

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 3, 2020

‘Sand for my garri’: Police move to scrap judicial panels investigating SARS brutality cases | The #YNaijaCover

From the moment the judicial panel was set up to probe allegations of police brutality and human rights abuses, Nigerians ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 2, 2020

‘Concretution’: Why Senate says Nigerians should ‘perish the thought’ of a new constitution | The #YNaijaCover

Some Nigerians gathered on social media to call for the complete change of the nation’s constitution. The reason for the ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 1, 2020

Run, boy, run: Ex-pensions boss, Maina caught fleeing in Niger Republic | The #YNaijaCover

On Monday evening, reports revealed that the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was arrested by ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 30, 2020

‘I’m human’: Buhari’s aide explains comments on Borno killings, reveals a deeper issue | The #YNaijaCover

Cruel. Wicked. Callous. These are the words that were thrown at the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 27, 2020

Where is the Amotekun?: Series of violent attacks darken the sunny skies of Ondo state | The #YNaijaCover

“We are in a serious security crisis” the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said in a statement on Friday ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 26, 2020

A frightful place: Nigeria ranked third most terrorised country in the world | The #YNaijaCover

Every other day, there’s news circulating the Nigerian media of an attack, massacre, murder by Boko Haram members, bandits or ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail