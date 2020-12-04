Leaders of yesterday: 35-year-old civil servant emerges NANS president | The #YNaijaCover

A resounding tremor that underlined the #EndSARS protests was a unified clamour for a true representative in government. The youths felt their current leaders were not representing their interests and were only out to gather what could benefit their pockets. This results in a tiring phenomenon where the nation continuously sees old, decrepit leaders continuously recycled, leaving no room for the youth to actually get into power.

Many, during the agitation, started dreaming up a Nigeria where youths took up major positions in government and others toyed with the idea of pushing a youth party to the forefront. To say the least, Nigerians were exhausted with having old leaders who were so disconnected from the current reality and barely functioning.

How hilarious is it then that even a supposedly youth-centric, student organisation couldn’t even provide a young leader. On Friday, it was reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) elected Sunday Asefon, a 45-year-old student, as its new President following a massive bout of violence that characterised its proceedings.

Asefon, reported to be a student of Ekiti State University, replaces Bamidele Akpan. He is indicated to have snagged 155 votes, defeating his closest rival, Olushola Oladoja, who scored 100.

Nigerians could not hide their confusion at the development. They couldn’t understand why there was no one of a younger age who could have gotten the position, especially since it was a student organisation.

Though, the newly elected president has emerged to say that he is not 45 but actually 35-years of age, he is still quite ‘old’ for a student association.

His election could show the toxic symptom in Nigerian politics where there’s a desperate need to hold on to power. It makes one think ‘when, oh when would we actually let the leaders of tomorrow be the leaders of tomorrow?’