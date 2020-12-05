#SaturdaySpecial: Why we love Kita and the Dusty Red Road; Dada Ade and the Good Hair Fairy by Vennessa Scholtz

The covers: Dada Ade and the Good Hair Fairy cover is bright and beautiful. A blend of pastel colours, it begs to be looked at. And when you do look at it, what you immediately see is the coily hair of the two black girls on the cover. The older girl is adorned and drawn in all her kinky-haired glory. Did we mention that she’s a fairy?

The cover of Kita and the Dusty Red Road, on the other hand, is nostalgic. Some of us live in places where the only time we get to see a red road is when we travel back to our hometowns. And like Kita, there’s something joyful in seeing that plume of red dust when a red road like that is disturbed.



A lesson to be learned: Both books involve a teachable moment for young children with both girls in the stories learning that lesson in their own way thanks to help from a very special person. The messages contained in them are subtle but compelling.

Easy to read, easy to follow: If you’re on the lookout for books to get your child into reading, something for a beginner reader with vivid images and faces like theirs, both books have these and more. Dada Ade and the Good Hair Fairy reads like a poem with one line rhyming with the next. It makes for a fun book to be read aloud. Written in simple sentences,  Kita and the Dusty Red road contains a climax that is sure to keep you and your child reading.

Super affordable: Both books are published in paperback and sold for ₦1500 each. However, Farafina books is selling each book for ₦1000 to celebrate their launch. This offer is limited, so why don’t you take advantage of it by getting yourself a copy of both books?

Click here for Kita and the Dusty Red Road, and here for Dada Ade and the Good Hair Fairy.

______________________

Vennessa Scholtz is a multi-award winning journalist from Cape Town, South Africa. Kita and the Dusty Red Road won the 2016 Golden Baobab Award for Picture Books. She is a full-time media liaison and a wife, mom and blogger.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 6, 2020

Former Finance Commissioner, Tokunbo Abiru wins Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election by wide margin

Tokunbo Abiru, a former Commissioner of Finance in Lagos and candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has been ...

Michael Isaac November 30, 2020

“Children are dying and being molested. People need to spend their lives in jail, and you’ll see, this culture will disappear.” – Mr James Ibor on Public Eye

On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Funmi Iyanda had a conversation about sex slavery in the Keyi community of Cross River ...

Michael Isaac November 30, 2020

“There is dignity in being a sex worker” – Commercial Sex Worker, Gift tells #WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, commercial sex worker, Gift, opens up to host and founder of Joy Inc., Chude ...

Michael Isaac November 29, 2020

“There is nothing in the present political system that young people can learn from” | Panelists discuss at The Diversity Summit 2020

On Saturday, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), held its first-ever TV and digital edition of The Diversity Summit, incorporating a ...

Michael Isaac November 29, 2020

“Woman on a mission to disrupt the energy sector”, Ogutu Okudo emerges winner of the coveted Young Person of the Year Prize at The Future Awards Africa 2020

Seven extraordinary individuals including innovators, activists and entrepreneurs from across Africa were shortlisted for The Future Awards Africa 2020 Young ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 28, 2020

#SaturdaySpecial: ‘An alchemy of personal family story and untouchable myth’ | The Death of Vivek Oji

The Death of Vivek Oji is Akwaeke Emezi’s latest novel whose excerpt, courtesy of YNaija and Farafinabooks, we’re happy to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail