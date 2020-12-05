Intolerance is heightening in Nigeria, and this Amotekun saga sums it up

The Nigeria we live in today has become a shadow of itself. So many things have gone wrong and they are all threatening to divide the nation and destroy what is left of the fragile peace in the polity. While we are still grappling with the heightened level of insecurity in the country; intolerance is also on the increase, sadly – religious intolerance on the one hand and the other, intolerance from security operatives who now feel it is their duty to give Nigerians a lesson on good morals and how to speak the Yoruba dialect flawlessly.

On Friday, December 4, 2020, Nigerians got a double dose of shock when they learnt that the Nasarawa Broadcasting Corporation temporarily banned radio stations in the state from playing Christmas songs.

I hear Nasarawa Broadcasting Corporation has banned its radio stations from playing Christmas carols



When, during next year Ramadan they are challenged against playing Islamic tunes and preachings, you begin to hear talks about need for religious tolerance and religion of peace — Glory (@solomonapenja) December 4, 2020

And shortly after, Twitter went abuzz when the Osun branch of the Western Nigeria Security Network (AKA) Operation Amotekun, revealed its plans to ban indecent dressing in the state and sanction youths who bastardise the Yoruba language.

The very moment Amotekun extends their mandate beyond security issues to the enforcement of ‘decent dressing’,they have become Hisbatekun. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 4, 2020

Management of the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service reportedly banned the use of Christmas songs on the station’s Radio and Television arm by duty continuity announcers until December 15, 2020. The new development is said to be a total departure from the traditional practice of entertaining Christians with Christmas songs from the first of December until Christmas.

Not only is this an affront on the Christian faith, it also contradicts the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerian, which allows individuals the right to freedom of religion. Hence, the ban must be questioned squarely and reasons for the ban clearly laid out.

Amotekun, on the other hand, should focus on their duty as a security agency rather than entangle themselves in trivial matters that have no bearing on the deteriorating security situation in the country. Their meddlesome tendency underscores the heightening level of intolerance in Nigeria and must be discouraged.