[The Legislative Blog]: An ode to the rats of Aso Villa, as told by Senator Shehu Sani

Since we’re all being childish…

Since the presidency is taking us all on a ride and selling us an idiotic story about rats infesting the Nigerian president’s office…

Senator Shehu Sani of the weaker animals fame has penned an ode to the powerful rodents that have kept the President away from his workspace, and we love it.

Rodents of the Villa

Thee art blessed unlike Rodents of Nyanya

Rodents of the Villa

Thee art privileged unlike Rodents of Ajegunle

When Thee art in AC

They art in heat

When thee eat crumbs of croissants

They eat crumbs of cassava

When thee eat splash of Yoghourt

They eat splash of Akamu

When thee eat pieces of Corned Beef

They eat pieces of kpomo

We’re so done with this administration!