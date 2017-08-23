[The Legislative Blog]: An ode to the rats of Aso Villa, as told by Senator Shehu Sani

Since we’re all being childish…
Since the presidency is taking us all on a ride and selling us an idiotic story about rats infesting the Nigerian president’s office…
Senator Shehu Sani of the weaker animals fame has penned an ode to the powerful rodents that have kept the President away from his workspace, and we love it.
Rodents of the Villa
Thee art blessed unlike Rodents of Nyanya
Rodents of the Villa
Thee art privileged unlike Rodents of Ajegunle
When Thee art in AC
They art in heat
When thee eat crumbs of croissants
They eat crumbs of cassava
When thee eat splash of Yoghourt
They eat splash of Akamu
When thee eat pieces of Corned Beef
They eat pieces of kpomo
We’re so done with this administration!
