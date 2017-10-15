[The Legislative Blog]: You won’t believe who Dino Melaye is hanging out with in Russia

It’s almost hard to believe but embattled senator, Dino Melaye was in the company of Russian president, Vladimir Putin yesterday.

“Haters beware! I know powerful men” should have been Melaye’s caption when he shared the proud moment via Instagram on Saturday but Dino went a totally different path.

His caption “With President Putin holding me tight today” definitely made us cringe but you can’t blame the man, he must have been too starstruck to think.

With President Putin holding me tight today. Humble man indeed A post shared by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on Oct 14, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Senator Melaye is in Russia attending the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly meeting alongside Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Deputy Speaker, House of Reps, Hon Sulaimon Yusuff Lasun, Senator Stella Oduah among others.

President Putin opened the 4-day event with a speech where he emphasised the importance of parliaments across the world and described as “harmful and just foolish” the discriminatory imposition of sanctions on lawmakers.

Great talk, Putin but your new friend, Melaye will return home to face a possible recall. It’s what his constituents want!