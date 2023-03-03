Libianca, Ayra Starr, and Omah Lay Collaborate on Remix of “People”

Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji has teamed up with Nigerian Afrobeats stars Ayra Starr and Omah Lay to release a remix of her hit single ‘People’. The original version of the song was released in 2022 and has gained significant popularity on various streaming platforms.

Ayra Starr and Omah Lay have added their unique styles to the remix, contributing impressive Afrobeats lyrics that complement Libianca’s vocals. The trio’s collaboration on the track has received positive feedback from fans and music critics alike.

In addition to their musical contributions, Ayra Starr and Omah Lay also use the remix to share their personal experiences with anxiety and depression. The lyrics touch on the struggles many people face with mental health, encouraging listeners to seek help and support when they need it.

Libianca first gained widespread recognition in 2021 when she competed in the twenty-first season of the popular US TV show, The Voice. The 22-year-old singer is currently signed with the music label 5K Records Limited, and has released other tracks like ‘Everything I Wanted’, ‘Woman’, and ‘Special Lovin’.

With the release of the ‘People’ remix, Libianca continues to establish herself as a rising star in the music industry. Her collaboration with Ayra Starr and Omah Lay highlights the growing influence of Afrobeats music in the global music scene, and offers a fresh take on a beloved song. Fans of the artists can look forward to more exciting collaborations and releases in the future.

