Liverpool confirm deal to sign Naby Keita

Liverpool Football Club has confirmed they have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the future transfer of Naby Keita.

The Reds have agreed a deal with the German club and the midfielder that will see the 22-year-old move to Anfield on July 1, 2018 following the conclusion of the current season.

Keita, a Guinea international, joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2016 and scored eight goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances last term to help them to a second-place finish.

“I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly,” he said.

“My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

“Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”