[The Music Blog] Mr Eazi continues to strategically remain everywhere with “2 People” remix

Over the weekend Mr Eazi performed at Creamfields 2017, a dance music music festival hosted in the UK. He took the stage to perform alongside Kah-Lo and DJ Riton, two collaborators, he worked with on “Money” earlier in the year. This performance adds to one of many stages Mr Eazi has taken since the release of his Accra to Lagos Mixtape debut. Including making appearances on BBC 1 Extra, Apple Beat 1 radio, Mr Eazi’s tour calendar is expected on the road touring his album all through to November. One would think a man abroad and constantly changing locations would lose sight of the market that made him. But Mr Eazi continues to stay doubts in his grand plan, and this is easily reflected in how he will probably win over the streets despite being miles away from home.

His latest release is a remix of “2 People”, an original track off Accra to Lagos featuring rapper Nakamura and Small Doctor. The GuiltyBeatz produced track is the only number off the mixtape with the feel of the energetic Mr Eazi’s “Pipa Dance”, his first viral hit in Ghana, nearly four years ago. So it only makes sense that he recreated a version of “2 People” with Nakamura who raps primarily in Yoruba. The addition of Small Doctor however seems to have been strategic, despite being the voice behind “Penalty”—one of the biggest songs of the summer—the self-proclaimed street ambassador was relegated to back-up vocals on “2 People” remix.

It’s unclear if this was a creative decision on the part of either Mr Eazi or Small Doctor, but the mutual co-signs seems to have been strategic, especially since this comes barely weeks after Small Doctor stole the show at Mr Eazi’s outing at the New Afrika Shrine. With a Small Doctor feature, however minute, Mr Eazi adds putting himself in the consciousness of the streets to a long of strategic moves he has made to remain in our faces over the past year. Even Nakamura, a close associate of Eazi’s, who much is unknown about, will benefit from this collaboration.

Listen to “2 People” remix.