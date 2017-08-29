Entertainment Roundup: Selena Gomez’s Instagram hacked with nude photos of Justin Bieber; So Patoranking didn’t have a baby? | More stories

Here are the biggest stories that made rounds yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on Entertainment Roundup this Tuesday morning.

So Patoranking didn’t have a baby afterall…

We should have known! How did we let him trick us?

Recall how we gushed over Patoranking’s new baby arrival yesterday following a photo he shared on Instagram over the weekend?

Well, it turns out the ‘Alubarika’ crooner was only teasing the video to his new single, “Love You Die” featuring Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz.

Patoranking shared snippets from the new video on Monday and it fits in the puzzle. There’s a pregnant lady and there’s about to be a baby. Nice try, Pato!

Watch here:

OUT SEPT 1ST 2017 #Loveyoudie #Skylevel A post shared by Patoranking (@patorankingfire) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

Obi Madubogwu is dead

Nollywood actor, Obi Madubogwu who is famous for his role in award-winning epic, Battle of Musanga has passed on.

Madubogwu reportedly died on Monday evening following complications from a fever he had developed on Sunday.

The actor had suffered from acute diabetes foot ulcers that had raised major concern for his wellbeing.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram account hacked and you won’t believe what was posted on it



Hackers in the US are definitely having more than a field day!

Selena Gomez’s Instagram account was yesterday’s target in another hacking attack and the hackers posted a collage of her ex, Justin Bieber’s nude photo from a 2015 vacation.

According to TMZ, the hackers included their Instagram handles in the caption and wrote, “LOOK AT THIS N***A LIL SHRIMPY”

The account with 125 million followers was immediately taken down and when it returned, the photo had been deleted.

Teni, your favourite entertainer releases ‘Fargin’

Teniola Apata, also known as Teni, put out a skit on Instagram that caught fire and next thing we know, she’s made a hit out of it.

Took a chief Stephen osadebe instrumental and played with it. 😩😩. A post shared by Teniola Apata (@tenientertainer) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Teni teamed with music producer, Mystro to release a track that addresses rape and sexual exploitation in the society.

Listen to Fargin here: