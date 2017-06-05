“Load of nonsense” | President Putin denies rumours that he has compromising information on Trump

President Vladimir Putin in an interview Sunday, bluntly denied having any information on Trump that could implicate the US President, calling it “a load of nonsense.”

According to reports, the interview aired Sunday night on NBC News with host Megyn Kelly, Putin’s reaction came after Kelly asked if he had any damaging information on the President. During the presidential transition, lots of information from an unknown source was published, information that led Americans to believe that Russia had implicating information on President Trump.

Putin said “Well, this is just another load of nonsense. Where would we get this information from? Why, did we have some special relationship with him? We didn’t have any relationship at all.”The Russian President revealed that on all Trump’s visits to Moscow, they had never met each other, he said adding that a lot of Americans and companies moved to Russia or visited without the country gathering information on them. “Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russia. Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something? Are you all, have you all lost your senses over there?” Putin, a former KGB spy, said.

This issue will be the main subject of former FBI Director James Comey ‘s testimony in Washington on Thursday, where Comey will be answering a barrage of questions on whether Trump asked him to stop an investigation into former National Security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last month, four years into his term.