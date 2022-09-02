Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premieres Today on Prime Video

“Rings of Power” hits Prime Video today. The highly anticipated show is an Amazon Original and the “Lord of the Rings” spin-off.

The prequel series focuses on events over a thousand years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a time when kingdoms rose and fell, great powers were forged, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads and the greatest evil threatened to cover the world in darkness.
Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Check out the latest trailer for ‘Rings of Power’

Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel, High King Gil-galad is played by Benjamin Walker, Elrond is played by Robert Aramayo. Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniadi, and Sophia Nomvete also star in main roles.

How to watch ‘Rings of Power’

You can watch “Rings of Power” exclusively on Prime Video. The first episode will start streaming today, September 2. .

Start your free trial on Prime Video and look out on the Prime Video Naija social media pages to join their watch parties.

